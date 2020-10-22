Illegal dumping a continuous problem in Bee County. Here's how to report it.

Not only do the dump sites bring about health concerns, the sheriff's office said it also attracts rodents, snakes and mosquitoes which makes sites more dangerous.

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Bee County’s Sheriff’s Office announced via Facebook that illegal dumping is becoming more of a problem in Bee County as of late.



"Illegal dumpers are potentially hurting honest businesses by dumping illegally, since they are not paying proper waste disposal fees," officials with Bee County said.

Not only do the illegal dump sites bring about health concerns, the sheriff's office said it also attracts rodents, snakes and mosquitoes which makes sites more dangerous.



"Illegal dump sites can lead to a number of health and safety concerns for both local citizens and the environment because they can contain broken glass, hazardous waste, exposed metals, and other dangerous materials that can harm children playing, adults working nearby, or runoff into a nearby stream polluting available water supply," officials with Bee County said.

Charges one can face for illegal dumping:

From the Bee County Sheriff's Office



Citizens may help prevent illegal dumping by doing the following:

Always dispose of your own litter and trash appropriately, and encourage others to do the same.

Do not transport unsecured debris in the back of a vehicle; always use a tarp or other cover.

Spread the word to friends, neighbors and other citizens that illegal dumping is a crime.

Organize volunteer cleanups of illegal dump sites. People are less likely to dump in clean areas.

Write or call your local or county elected officials and let them know that illegal dumping is a concern in your community.



How do you report an illegal dump site?

Contact your local Sheriff’s Office. Bee County: (361) 362-3221

Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers: (361) 362-0206

Remember to leave the following information in your report:

County in which the incident occurred.

Specific road location within the County.

Vehicle description and license plate number of the dumping violator.

Personal description of the dumping violator.

Your name and telephone number, if you would like to be contacted regarding the investigation of the site.



What happens when I make a report to the proper Agency?

When you submit a report, the sheriff’s office processes your report and verifies location and jurisdiction.

After verification, the incident is investigated and action is taken.

If you leave your name, phone number, and email, you will be contacted with a follow up of the investigation as well.

