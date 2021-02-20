Nueces County DA puts out warning to anyone caught price gouging during winter weather crisis

The district attorney encourages everyone to save receipts and document situations that arise.

Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez has a warning for anyone taking advantage of Texans during this winter weather crisis.

"If you see somebody in Nueces County marking up a hotel room in Nueces County, let us know, because that is illegal and I promise you, I've seen it on the news," Gonzalez said. "There are instances where they're putting $400 a night, $900 a night! That's going to be unacceptable and we're not going to stand for it, and we will prosecute them."

Gonzalez took to Facebook Live to let people know they can contact his office to report suspected cases of price gouging. He said if you see someone or a business charging higher than normal prices, to also call the local police department or sheriff's office.

He also encourages everyone to save receipts and document situations that arise. Then send an email to nuecesda@nuecesco.com with "Price Gouging" in the subject line.

