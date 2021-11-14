Day 3 of the trial of Billy Chemirmir set to get underway after testimony ended early Tuesday

We are covering the trial of suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir from gavel to gavel. Watch it live here.

Suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir is accused of murdering 18 elderly women across North Texas. This week, he will go before a judge in his first trial for the killing spree he's accused of.

Chemirmir is accused of killing at least 18 women who lived at senior living facilities in Dallas and Collin counties. He lived in independent living facilities where detectives say he robbed them of their jewelry and then suffocated them.

Day 2 Updates:

More trial testimony from law enforcement officials continued Tuesday as lead Dallas Police homicide detective Casey Shelton started the trial by talking about the investigation into Lu Harris' death in 2018. Chemirmir is on trial for allegedly smothering Harris to death and stealing her jewelry box, which police were led to from an investigation into the smothering of Mary Bartel in 2018.

Shelton testified that a set of keys found in Chemirmir's car fit Harris' front door.

Other state's exhibit evidence displayed Tuesday included a pillow of Harris' that had smeared lipstick on it from where Chemirmir allegedly smothered her before stealing her jewelry box.

Harris' son-in-law also took the stand Tuesday.

"She was a very funny person, very humorous, and very generous. My mother-in-law was a hoot," Richard Philip Rinehart said.

He also identified the red jewelry box police found in Chemirmir's possession at the time of his arrest as that of his mother-in-law.

Then, Dallas County Medical examiner Dr. Travis Danielsen took the stand to testify that an examination of Harris' body revealed multiple areas of petechial hemorrhages — injuries often consistent with asphyxiation.

Testimony ended quickly Tuesday at the midday lunch break due to some scheduling conflicts with the prosecutor. The court is in recess until Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Outside the courtroom, other victims' families watched the proceedings together and reacted to Tuesday’s testimony.

Ellen French House’s mother Norma French died on October 8, 2016. She was 85 years old.

“It’s hard to look at him and see the eyes and know what he did,” said French House. “He was in my mom’s room for over an hour and he is what she saw in her last moments of her life and I’m sure she was terrified.”

Loren Adair-Smith’s mother Phyllis Payne died on May 14, 2016. She says hearing about the life of Lu Harris reminded her of her mother.

“I think it’s wonderful that they brought her to light and showed the person she was. As our mothers were just as vibrant and living wonderful people," Adair-Smith said.

Day 1 Updates:

Day 1 of the trial started with Chemirmir pleading not guilty around 8:30 a.m.

The prosecution made the first statement, saying the trial would be "a case of stalking, smothering and stealing."

The defense made no opening statement.

While the trial is about determining whether or not Chemirmir murdered 81-year-old Lu Harris in Dallas, the prosecution spent most of its time Monday morning establishing a case in the attack on 91-year-old Mary Bartel, who Chemirmir is accused of robbing and smothering with a pillow in March 2018. Bartel survived the attack, and her evidence was what led officials to Chemirmir for other crimes.

Bartel died in 2020, but a recording of her deposition about the attack was played in court Monday, and the prosecution also brought forward a Plano 911 dispatcher, Plano firefighter and Plano police officer to testify about the initial alleged attack on Bartel.

Bartel testified when she opened the door on March 19, 2018 she was fixated on a pair of green gloves.

“I knew then I should not have opened the door and I was in danger," she testified in a previously recorded video played in court Monday. She says a man told her to get on her bed and smashed a pillow over her face.

After the lunch break, the first witness to take the stand was Bartel's neighbor's son Richard Plinck, who testified that he spotted a man outside Bartel's apartment building.

When he returned two and half hours later, that man was still there. So he asked the man if he needed help. He also wrote down the man's license plate, which ultimately linked to Chemirmir.

Then, four Plano police detectives— George Johnson, Joe Claggett, Fred Garcia and Grant Harp — took the stand to detail Chemirmir's subsequent arrest on a public intoxication warrant.

Garcia testified about the items found when Chemirmir was arrested; some were found in a dumpster and some in a vehicle. Police found numerous pieces of jewelry and $2 bills.

Testimony ended Monday around 3:20 p.m. after the Plano police detectives testified.