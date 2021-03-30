Houston police believe four overnight shootings in Acres Homes area could be connected

Anyone with information that could help HPD investigators can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults division is investigating a series of shootings that left four people wounded in a northwest side neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Lt. Christopher Bruce said there were reports of gunfire after 12 a.m. at a home on Stallings Drive just west of W. Montgomery.

Officers learned the incident started when a dark sedan opened fire on the home. Residents returned fire, and the car sped away.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg at the home and also found two other gunshot victims in a car that was in a ditch just east of the home.

Police said just minutes later, a fourth person was driving in another vehicle a few blocks away when he reported that he heard a pop. He suffered a gunshot wound to his neck. Bruce said that victim called a friend, who then called the man’s wife and police.

“We have officers going door to door trying to locate witnesses,” said Bruce. “We’ve got of course the individuals at the house being persons of interest, that are being secured by officers.”

Police are working to confirm the connection between all of the shooting victims.

It’s believed everyone who was shot will survive their injuries. Currently, no names or charges have been released.

Residents confirmed that a family lives in the home where the shooting occurred, including children. The children were not hurt.