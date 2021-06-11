HPD: Family members say man admitted to shooting, killing his 15-year-old sister before fleeing

A family member told officers the brother admitted to shooting his sister, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police continue to look for a 20-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed his 15-year-old sister overnight on the city's southeast side.

Investigators are trying to piece together what happened leading up to the deadly shooting, which happened at an apartment complex.

Police said the victim's brother was the last one seen holding the gun, and family members told investigators the man allegedly admitted to shooting his sister before fleeing.

It happened at about 12:40 a.m. Friday at the Lenox Apartments in the 12600 block of S. Green, according to Lt. Willkens with the Houston Police Department.

The family of the victim told police that the girl is a frequent runaway. Both her mom and stepdad had been trying to find her for several days.

Her brother and his girlfriend found the girl was staying with friends at the apartments. Police said the brother was holding a gun as he went to get his sister and gather her belongings.

As they were leaving, neighbors said they heard a gunshot before someone said, “oh my God, why’d you do that?”

The teen girl died at the scene.

As of Friday morning, police were still working to locate the brother and his girlfriend as the investigation continues.

"A family member advised officers the male admitted to shooting his sister. The male was not on scene when officers arrived. Detectives are asking him to come forward for questioning in this case," stated HPD in a later press release.