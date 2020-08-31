Houston police have released this disturbing video hoping to get leads on the suspect so they can make an arrest.

HOUSTON — Houston police hope to find the man who allegedly assaulted a store clerk in the Spring Branch area earlier this month.

The Houston Police Department Robbery Division recently posted video of the attack online to generate tips so investigators can make an arrest.

The crime happened Friday, Aug. 7 at about 5:30 am., according to HPD.

The suspect entered the EZ Food Store in the 9900 block of Long Point and grabbed a beer. The clerk told the suspect that he could not buy beer until 7 a.m., and that’s when the suspect became upset and walked to the front doors.

The employee followed him, and the suspect knocked the clerk unconscious, punching and kicking him, surveillance video showed.

The robber took cartons of cigarettes, cash and lottery tickets before fleeing before kicking the employee in the face one last time, police said. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police released multiple video clips of the wanted man, saying he had been seen in the area in the past and even allegedly once tried to steal a customer’s vehicle at the same store.

Police described the man as Hispanic, 30 to 35 years old, about five feet seven inches tall, weighing 150 to 160 pounds with medium complexion.