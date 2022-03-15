Houston officer relieved of duty after accused of possessing child porn

Justin Weber has been charged with five counts of possessing of child pornography following a two-month investigation.

HOUSTON — A Houston Police Department officer has been relieved of duty following child porn charges, the department confirmed Tuesday.

Justin Weber, 29, has been charged with possession of child pornography following a two-month investigation.

The department said its Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) were contacted in January by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the allegations of possession of child porn.

HPD said investigators immediately opened an investigation into the allegations.

In court, it was stated that Yahoo and Snapchat flagged images involving girls between 8 and 13 years old as child porn, that were uploaded and shared by Weber.

According to prosecutors, Weber eventually admitted to being the only person who had access to the social accounts with those images.

Weber was assigned to HPD’s Air Support Division and was sworn in as an officer in Dec. 2016.

Weber's bond was set at $20,000 for each charge, totaling $100,000.

