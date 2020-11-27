This woman used an unsuspecting real estate agent to help her burglarize a home, Houston police say

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

HOUSTON — Houston Crime Stoppers and Houston police have released a photo of a woman accused of burglarizing an area home with the help of an unsuspecting real estate agent.

The crime occurred back in August, according to a press release from Crime Stoppers.

Police said the suspect initially pretended to be a home buyer and went to the victim’s residence in the 7600 block of Del Glen, in southwest Houston, with the listing agent.

“As the listing agent was putting in the code to enter the residence, the suspect is seen on video surveillance standing behind the agent attempting to see the code. The suspect enters the residence and left after she viewed the home,” stated Crime Stoppers.

Less than a day later, the fake buyer allegedly returned to the home by herself and entered the code that she lifted the previous day. She then stole “everything that remained inside and left the scene in an unknown direction of travel.”