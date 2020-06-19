KILLEEN, Texas — Skeletal remains were found in a field in the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen by Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division, Killeen homicide detectives and Texas Parks and Wildlife officials the morning of June 19.

A tip given to Fort Hood CID led the authorities to find the body. A crime scene was established and Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin made the pronouncement of death at about 11:10 a.m. An autopsy was ordered on the remains.

Detectives with the Fort Hood CID and Killeen homicide unit continue to investigate the case. They are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident contact crime stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Information can also be submitted through the P3Tips app. Information provided is confidential and tips leading to arrests can result in a reward of up to $1,000.