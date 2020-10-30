Human remains found near Calaveras Lake believed to be missing Texas man

Sheriff Javier Salazar says he is "cautiously optimistic" the remains belong to a man missing since July from the Houston area.

SAN ANTONIO — Investigators from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office are trying to figure out whether human remains found earlier today belong to a missing Houston man.

A game warden found the bones while walking near Calaveras Lake on the far southeast side of San Antonio, near the 9400 block of South Foster Road. He had been patrolling in a boat and then walked to look for evidence of poachers when he came upon the remains.

Curtis Perry, 38, has been missing since July. Sheriff Javier Salazar believes the remains found are consistent with who they have been searching for, although dental records will need to be verified.

In a news conference, Salazar said he has been in communication with Perry's mother, although the Medical Examiner's Office has not positively identified the remains.

Salazar said he's "cautiously optimistic" because Perry's personal items were found as well. He believes Perry was shot at by a group of violent juveniles and young adults who chased him into the woods and left him to die.

"They preyed upon him and murdered him in about as cold blood that I have ever seen and left him out here like an animal," the sheriff said.

A previous search after a raid on an east-side home on October 29 was said to be in connection with Perry's disappearance.

Salazar said the human remains, which were mostly skeletal, were found in an extremely remote area only accessible by "cactus-ridden coyote trails."

He said the suspects in the case are currently in jail in another county. He also encouraged anyone in the area who may have surveillance video from around midnight on July 29 to review it for clues and to contact BCSO.

"As folks would tend to do when they are caught up in a case like this, like animals in a trap, they start chewing body parts off to get themselves out of it," Salazar said. "And what I mean by that is they start giving up their friends."

Perry's family is hurt by the news. His mother, Patricia Olivier, said it has been a long and hard 90 days.

"Even if it just bones," she said. "I want those bones."

"It hurts deep within that he is no longer with us," added Curtis's brother, Jean.

Even though this is not the outcome they wanted, Perry's brother and mother say they're closer to closure.