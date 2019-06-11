WACO, Texas — A man accused of human trafficking in the Waco area was arrested Friday, according to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

Waco human trafficking detectives received information about a woman who was trafficked throughout Texas and her accused trafficker, Devonte Roberson of DeSoto.

According to MCSO, the woman was provided services through UnBound, a global advocacy group for human trafficking survivors, and the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children.

MCSO said Roberson was arrested and taken to the McLennan county Jail. He's charged with promotion of prostitution with other charges pending.

