Police standoff closes I-10 in both directions west of Houston, SWAT team now on the scene

The standoff is over, but the interstate remains closed — check back for updates to this developing story.

HOUSTON — Multiple police agencies are trying to talk a suspect into surrendering after a two-hour chase out of Houston ended near the town of Schulenburg.

UPDATE at 9:30 a.m. — the standoff is over and medics have been called to the scene. We are awaiting further details. Roadway remains closed at this time.

The scene, about 100 miles west of Houston, is in the westbound lanes of I-10. The interstate's westbound lanes were first closed around 5 a.m. as the standoff got underway. Around 7:40 a.m., the eastbound lanes were closed as well.

Significant delays are reported in both directions.

Suspect was sleeping behind the wheel

Earlier in the morning, a deputy constable with Harris County Pct. 5 said they saw the suspect asleep behind the wheel in a lane of traffic. But the driver took off, leading to a lengthy pursuit through downtown and areas west.

Police said the suspect fired gunshots out of his window before a spike strip was used to flatten his tires.

The chase stopped, but the standoff continued along a stretch of I-10 just west of Schulenburg.

KHOU 11's Anayeli Ruiz reported a SWAT team arrived on the scene after 7 a.m.

Around 9 a.m., bangs were heard around the standoff location and medics were called in. We are waiting for further confirmed details.

Medics are rushing to the scene. This after officers deployed some tear gas. .... We did hear a few bangs. Not sure who fired the shots. But officers did surround the suspects vehicle. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/pst9dN8R2r — Anayeli Ruiz (@AnayeliNews) March 25, 2021