'I think my son is dead' | 10-year-old killed, father arrested Waco police say

WACO, Texas — A 10-year-old is dead and a father is a facing capital murder charge after Waco police were called to the 2400 block of Washington Ave. Wednesday night.

According to a news release, a man called police around 10:50 p.m. and told dispatchers he thought his son was dead.

When police arrived, they were met at the door by a man, they identified as Bronchae Lewis, 36, who refused to let them inside. The officers had to force their way in, according to police.

Once inside, police said Lewis began fighting the officers. Lewis and the officers suffered minor injuries from broken glass. They were treated and released from the hospital.

Police found the boy with what they described as severe and life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police did not release his cause of death.

Lewis was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, attempting to take an officer’s weapon, and capital murder. He was booked into the McLennan County Jail.

