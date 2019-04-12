DENVER — The FBI is seeking help to identify a woman who may have critical information about the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Videos of the unidentified female — referred to as "Jane Doe 37" — were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2014. She was with a child, according to the FBI.

Data embedded with those videos indicate they were produced in 2012. In addition, audio from the animated film "The Land Before Time" can be heard in the background of the videos, the FBI said.

"Jane Doe 37" is described as a white female with brown hair and wearing dark-framed glasses. Due to the age of the images, it's possible her appearance may have changed.

Information about her was originally released in late 2016 under a John Doe title. However, further investigation led the FBI to determine the person is a woman.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or by calling the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-225-5324.

The woman is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives.

Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

