LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — Over the past several months, the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office (LACSO) said it and other state and local enforcement busted more than 40 marijuana grow sites in the county with an estimated street value of $5.8 million.

Below are details about the busts at each site.

Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site

Two illegal marijuana sites were found at the Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site, according to the Sheriff's Office. The Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site is a 235,896-acre site about 150 miles southeast of Fort Carson and about 225 miles south of Denver.

From those sites, investigators seized 486 illegal plants with a value of $486,000. Six weapons were also seized.

On May 26, a rancher reported to the Otero County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) that his 13-year-old son was shot at while rounding up cattle on leased grazing property in the county, the release says.

The rancher noted that his son was near a suspected illegal marijuana grow.

Two sites were located that investigators believed were used to cultivate illegal marijuana in the eastern part Las Animas County, in the Las Animas Ranch’s Subdivision.

Following a comprehensive investigation during the summer, search warrants were executed at the locations on Sept. 12. With the help of numerous other agencies, four suspects were arrested.

Deven Thursby (left) and Ronnie Thursby (right)

Las Animas County Sheriff's Office

They include:

Ronnie Thursby, 40

Deven Thursby, 23

Denis Street, 34

Christopher Huxtable, 31

All four face charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute-over 50 pounds, and numerous other felony drug charges

Each is being held at the Las Animas County Detention Facility on a $50,000 cash bond.

Christopher Huxtable ( left) and Denis Street (right)

Las Animas County Sheriff's Office

Various other Las Animas County sites

About 15,000 other illegal plants with a street value of $4.9 million were seized from numerous other grow operations within the county, LACSO said.

During the spring and summer of 2019, the LACSO said it investigated three illegal marijuana grow sites located on property near the Colorado/New Mexico border within Las Animas County.

Law enforcement agencies eradicated thousands of marijuana plants from these locations, with a black market street value of nearly $5 million, according to LACSO.

While conducting the investigation into those three grows, multiple other grow sites were located in the area, with between 5,000 and 15,000 additional illegal marijuana plants identified, LACSO said.

Fishers Peak Ranches subdivision and surrounding area

The LACSO said it eradicated 117 illicit marijuana plants from a grow site in the Fishers Peak Ranches subdivision. The black market street value of approximately $117,000 was determined for this grow site. The case remains under investigation.

With the assistance of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), investigators said they located several other illicit marijuana grows in the surrounding are —about 250 illegal pot plants with an estimated street value of $247,000.

Heath Rigmaiden

Las Animas County Sheriff's Office

Heath Rigmaiden,40, was taken into custody at that location. He faces charges of cultivation of marijuana-over 30 plants, a class 3 felony.

He posted a $45,000 bond and was released from custody, LACSO said.

To date, the Sheriff’s Office has eradicated approximately 5,904 illicit marijuana plants, with a black market street value of $5,757,000.

Anyone with information pertaining to illicit marijuana grow operations within Las Animas County is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 719-846-2211.

