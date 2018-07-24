LAREDO (Kiii News) — Another case of human smuggling was stopped at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Laredo Tuesday when agents discovered two undocumented immigrants hidden inside duffel bags.

It happened at the Border Patrol checkpoint on I-35 north of Laredo. Agents said K-9 units alerted them to a Ford F-150 truck in the inspection lane. The truck was referred for secondary inspection and during a search of the vehicle, agents found two immigrants concealed inside large black duffel bags.

Agents said the two individuals came from Mexico. Both were processed accordingly and the driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII