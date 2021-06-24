Infant, mother safe after overnight standoff between CCPD, domestic abuse suspect

Officers with CCPD were called to John Lee St. off of S. Staples just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night in reference to shots being fired.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What started as a domestic dispute overnight ended in a stand-off with the Corpus Christi Police Department and the SWAT team.

Officers with CCPD were called to John Lee St. off of S. Staples just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night in reference to shots being fired, officers said.

When officers arrived, a 24-year-old woman told police a dispute in the home led them outside and became violent when the man began to shoot at her. The man then went back inside the house and negotiations with the SWAT Hostage and Negotiation Team began.

When the man did not respond, officers took action.

"So a SWAT team member made their way inside the house, once inside they located the 7 month old female baby, removed the baby from the environment and then they located the male suspect in back bedroom passed out," Travis Pace, Public Information Officer with CCPD, said.

The man was taken into custody and the baby girl was reunited with her mother. No injuries were reported.

The 27-year-old man faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

