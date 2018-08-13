INGLESIDE, Texas (Kiii News) — A 30-year-old Ingleside man accused of murdering his father was arrested Saturday by the Edinburg Police Department.

Ryan Gene Beard is accused of killing his father, Brian Beard, last week. His father's body was found around 9:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at a residence in the 2300 block of Palm Drive in Ingleside.

Beard is now being held in the Hidalgo County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

