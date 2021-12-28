Ingleside man arrested after allegedly going on a crime spree on Christmas day

Jorger Puente, 29, may be facing a few charges, including attempted capitol murder.

INGLESIDE, Texas — An Ingleside man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested following a shooting and crime spree that ended in Portland.

Around 10 p.m. on Christmas day, police in Ingleside received a phone call from a man when he said he was going to kill someone.

According to the Ingleside Police Department, when officers arrived at the residence located on the 2400 block of Avenue E, they were ambushed by gunfire.

29-year-old Jorge Puente then exited the home, and allegedly struck a neighbor in the head with a weapon and threatened to shoot him, before stealing the neighbor’s vehicle.

He later ditched that vehicle at a restaurant in Portland, and then stole another vehicle at gunpoint.

The second vehicle was recovered at a parking lot near a retail store.

Officials said he later went to a 24-hour emergency room where he barricaded himself in with staff members.

He was eventually arrested by the Portland Police Department, and the weapon in the incident was recovered.

Ingleside PD officials said they initially obtained a warrant for Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant and Aggravated Robbery.

Other charges include four counts of Aggravated Robbery, seven counts of Unlawful Restraint exposed to Serious Bodily Injury, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest-Vehicle, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

“There will likely be more charges added for Mr. Puente, and we will be working closely with the District Attorney to upgrade to Attempted Capital Murder,” the Ingleside PD said in a statement.

The Ingleside PD officials said they are still actively investigating their portion of this incident and learning more as it unfolds.

