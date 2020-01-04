INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department needs your help identifying a man who robbed multiple businesses this past weekend and even tried breaking into a church.

Ring door cam footage caught the man at the First Presbyterian Church in Rockport. Police say the burglar robbed a total of 5 businesses in Ingleside over the weekend, causing damage and stealing more than thousands of dollar in property.

If you can identify this man, you are asked to call the Ingleside Police Department, that number is 361-776-2531.

