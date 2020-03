CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department has released surveillance video showing two persons of interest in a suspected arson case.

The damage was found late Saturday night at the Filiberto Villa concession stand. Everything inside was destroyed.

If you recognize either of these persons of interest, or if you have any information regarding this crime, contact the Ingleside Police Department at 361-776-2531.

