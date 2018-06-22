A six-year-old boy who Ingleside police say was stabbed Thursday night by his own mother is recovering at Driscoll Children's Hospital where he is listed in stable but serious condition.

The mother, a 33-year-old resident of Ingleside, is also recovering in the hospital. The Ingleside Police Department told 3News on Friday that she is currently in no condition to be arrested, but she will face charges upon recovery.

According to the Ingleside Police Department, it was just before 9:45 p.m. Thursday when they were called to an accident in the 2300 block of Highway 361. While they were there, officers were notified that a child had been stabbed in the chest in the 1900 block of Highway 361.

It turned out both incidents were related.

Ingleside police said one of the drivers who was involved in the accident, a 33-year-old female from Ingleside, had stabbed her six-year-old son in the chest before leaving the residence. She fled down westbound Highway 361 and rear-ended another vehicle.

The child was taken to Northshore Hospital where he was stabilized and then transported to Driscoll Children's Hospital. As of Friday morning Ingleside police said he was listed in stable but serious condition.

The mother was taken from the scene of the crash via HALO-Flight to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital where she is also listed in stable but serious condition.

The passengers of the other vehicle involved in the crash were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII