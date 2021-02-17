Inmate dies one day after being hit by detention officer at Harris County Jail

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the officer struck the inmate in self-defense. Houston police are investigating the incident.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An inmate died Wednesday, one day after getting in a fight with a detention officer at the Harris County Jail.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators, on Tuesday at about 6:45 p.m., a detention officer at the jail at 701 San Jacinto St. said he was attacked by an inmate. The officer told investigators he struck the inmate, a man in his early 20s, in self-defense, causing him to fall to the floor.

The inmate was taken to the medical clinic at the jail. He was evaluated and then taken back to his cell.

On Wednesday, the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 1:30 p.m.

The Houston Police Department is investigating the incident, HCSO authorities said. It's an outside agency, as required by state law.

