Public Safety Alert: Inmate escapes from Bee County Jail

40 year old Steven Servantes is wanted after running away from an escort during community work. Bee County Sheriff's Office is seeking information.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At 12:33 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15th, 40-year old Steven Servantes walked off from the Bee County Jail.

Servantes was a Trustee at the facility and ran away while dumping trash with an escort. Servantes had been convicted in 1996 for aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

Servantes has several tattoos, most noticeably on his neck and chin.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Bee County Sheriff’s Office (361)-362-3223.

