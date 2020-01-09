Intruder stabbed with machete during burglary at Aransas Pass home, police say

Police say another man, who was inside the home at the time, confronted the intruder.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called out to a home on Murphy Road in Aransas Pass for a report of a burglary in progress, according to the Aransas Pass Police Department.

Police say when they arrived on scene, the resident told them a man entered into the home unannounced.

When police entered the home, they found a 48-year-old white male dead with a machete struck in his neck. Police say another man, who was inside the home at the time, confronted the intruder.