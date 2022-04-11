The murder of Kathleen Suckley: Investigators looking to crack open a 29-year old cold case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for your help in solving a 29-year old homicide cold case.
On Apr. 8, 1993, officers discovered the body of 29-year old Kathleen Suckley at her southside home on Meandering Lane.
Suckley had been brutally attacked, and was stabbed more than 40-times in addition to having her throat slit. When the attack took place, her sons were just inside.
Suckley's oldest son Dutch, who was 3 at the time, witnessed the murder.
Previously, Suckley's boyfriend Stephen Connor had been accused of the murder. However when the case went to trial, attorneys concluded that there was insufficient evidence, and dropped the charges.
Editor's note: the above video is from 2017
Since then, the trail has gone cold.
Now, on the 29th anniversary of this grisly murder, investigators are looking to break the cold case wide open with your help.
If you have any information on this case, you can call 361-886-2600 to help.
