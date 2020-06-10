Fatal stabbing in Kingsville; one suspect on the loose

One man has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville Police are looking for a second suspect involved in a fatal stabbing which took the life of 65-year-old Jacinto Obregon in Kingsville on Monday night.

Police say Obregon was cleaning his car in his driveway when two men attempted to rob him and stabbed him before running off. Obregon's wife called police when she heard him yelling from the driveway.

Moments later, police say a responding officer saw a man run across the 500 block of S. 6th street in Kingsville. When the officer approached him, he was found with blood on his hands, according to police.

He was arrested and later identified as 18-year-old Omar Valdez from Dallas. Police say witnesses also identified him as being involved in the stabbing.

Valdez has been charged with Capital Murder. No bond has been set.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the second male suspect. Call them if you have any information that could help lead to an arrest.