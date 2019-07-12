PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver on meth who hit a pregnant Gresham woman, who was severely brain damaged and later died due to her injuries, was sentenced to 5 additional years on top of the 11 he was already serving.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jack Whiteaker pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Multnomah County Circuit Court Friday after the woman, Cayla Wilson, died due to complications caused by crash injuries.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Wilson’s mother said: “My beautiful, sweet and funny girl had her whole life in front of her. She wanted to be successful in life for herself and her child. Cayla was a beautiful soul, so kind and caring and hardworking. She was someone special.”

Cayla Wilson's Family

In April 2010, Jack Whiteaker was high on methamphetamine when he crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a sedan, causing catastrophic injuries to Wilson, the then 19-year-old pregnant woman inside.

Doctors gave Wilson a 1-percent chance of survival and were reportedly keeping her alive in hopes of saving her baby. Six weeks after the crash, doctors performed an emergency cesarean section and Wilson’s baby girl was born. She is now nine years old.

In 2012, Whiteaker was prosecuted and convicted for what was then just assault.

When Wilson died on March 30, 2018 as a result of the injuries she sustained from the crash, additional charges were brought.

The court convicted Whiteaker on October 31, 2019 of one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

“Mr. Whiteaker took away a very valuable member of our community,” Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney David Hannon said during today’s sentencing hearing. “His actions are another reminder of the death and destruction that drugs and alcohol can take from our community.”

