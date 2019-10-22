CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three Nueces County jailers have been indicted in connection to a 2018 death of an inmate, according to Nueces County First Assistant District Attorney Matt Manning.

A grand jury indicted 40-year-old William Fielder, 22-year-old Javier Zapata, Jr., and 33-year-old Richard Culp on charges of tampering with a government record and official oppression last week.

Zapata, who was previously charged in a separate case, is also facing a charge of invasive visual recording.

The charges against the jailers stem from the December 2018 death of 49-year-old David Johnson. Johnson died after what appeared to have been an accidental fall, Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper told 3News in 2018.

Johnson had been booked into the Nueces County Jail in late November after being arrested by the Corpus Christi Police Department for aggravated assault of a public servant. Hooper said there was a fall they were concerned about, but autopsy results pointed to medical issues as the cause of Johnson's death.

The jailers are not accused of causing the man's death. The charges stem from actions that happened around the time of his death, according to Manning.

The Texas Rangers investigated Johnson's death as per policy requiring that an outside agency work the case.

