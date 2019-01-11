JASPER, Texas — A Jasper ISD elementary school teacher has been accused of mistreating a student by causing him to eat his own feces.

Mamie Robinson Aplon, 67, of Jasper, was arrested after a Jasper County grand jury indicted her on a misdemeanor charge of “official oppression.”

Prosecutors say she subjected a child to mistreatment that caused the boy to "eat his own feces."

"The alleged incident was reported to campus administrators on the day of the incident and the district immediately placed the teacher on administrative leave and informed the Jasper Police Department and Child Protective Services," Jasper ISD Superintendent Dr. Steve Hyden said. "The district has cooperated fully during the investigation of this matter and will continue to do so."

The alleged crime happened September 25, 2019.

The district’s website lists Aplon as a kindergarten teacher at Few Primary School.

READ | Jasper ISD superintendent Dr. Steve Hyden full statement to 12News:

"Jasper ISD has been informed of the indictment of a teacher resulting in an indictment at Few Primary in September of 2019. The alleged incident was reported to campus administrators on the day of the incident and the district immediately placed the teacher on administrative leave and informed the Jasper Police Department and Child Protective Services. The district has cooperated fully during the investigation of this matter and will continue to do so. As this is a sensitive student and personnel matter, the district cannot provide further details about the incident. However, the issue of the safety and well-being of Jasper students is out top priority."

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

More on 12NewsNow.com:

Beaumont Police arrest multiple-auto burglar, theft suspect

6K gallons of Naphtha leaked, contained after storm damages tank at South Hampton Resources in Silsbee

Election Day is November 5. Here's what you will be voting on.