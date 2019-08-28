SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police arrested a man from Alice, Texas, last Tuesday, Aug. 20, after a park ranger caught him exposing and fondling himself in a park restroom.

The man, identified as Rene David Guerrero, is a Jim Wells County district clerk who formerly served on the Alice Independent School District board for 26 years, according to the Alice Echo News-Journal.

According to an arrest report from the San Antonio Police Department, it was just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, when a San Antonio Park Police officer in plain clothes entered the public restroom at Rusty Lyons Park in San Antonio.

The officer said Guerrero entered the bathroom after him and entered the only available stall, and did not close the stall door. When going to wash his hands at the sink, the officer saw that Guerrero was standing facing a window as he exposed and fondled his genitals.

The plain clothes officer alerted another officer on duty to the incident, who placed Guerrero in handcuffs. He now faces charges of indecent exposure.

