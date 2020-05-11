x
Jim Wells County Sheriff’s arrest man for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Sheriff’s Investigators are currently investigating this case and have added an additional charge of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.
Credit: Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — Friday October 30, 2020, Jim Wells County Sheriff's arrested 40-year-old Mauricio J. Ruiz, for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to the Sheriff’s office Ruiz’s charge comes from an incident that occurred earlier that day.

Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Investigators are currently investigating this case and have added an additional charge of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. 

Investigators say they expect additional charges will be added as the case continues to be investigated.

