KENEDY, Texas — The Karnes County Sheriff's Office conducted a joint investigation with ATF(Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms) and HSI (Homeland Security Investigators San Antonio Office) into major distribution of methamphetamine in Karnes County.

On Wednesday, November 20, investigators successfully seized 1.36 lbs(604 grams) of crystal meth and arrested 3 suspects in the HEB parking lot in Kenedy, Texas.

According to Karnes County officials, all three suspects were taken to the Karnes County Jail and charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1.

The names of the three suspects are not being released at this time due to an ongoing investigation.

All three suspects were transferred to Federal Custody and taken to a U.S. Marshall Detention Facility for arraignment and detention.

This is a substantial amount of meth to be seized and puts a dent into the drug trade in Karnes County.

The street value of this amount of ice is approximately $60K.

