Nueces County man wanted with two outstanding warrants

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating 35-year-old Jordan Walker who has two outstanding warrants for Assault on Public Servant and Manufacturing or Delivering Controlled Substance (No Bond).

Walker is described as standing 5’10” feet, weighing approximately 220 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you know how to locate Walker, call Crime Stoppers at (361) 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=. The information you provide to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

You may also contact the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office at (361) 887-2239 or (361) 887-2219 after 5:00 pm.

