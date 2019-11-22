ATLANTA — The two people accused of killing 21-year-old Alexis Crawford are scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Friday morning.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Fulton County Superior Court.

Authorities charged 21-year-old Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley, Jones' alleged boyfriend, with malice murder in the death of Crawford, a Clark Atlanta University student.

On Thursday the Fulton County Superior Court judge denied Jones a bond. Brantley, who was also scheduled to appear in court, waived his hearing that same day.

Crawford was reported missing by her family Nov. 1 after they said they had not heard from her for several days. She was found dead in a DeKalb County park off Columbia Drive on Nov. 8. Authorities later revealed the college student was strangled and smothered to death following a physical altercation with her close friend and roommate, Jones.

A report by the Homicide Unit specifically revealed that 21-year-old Brantley got involved with the fight and choked Crawford to death with his hands. The warrant for Jones alleges she "did smother the victim, Alexis Crawford, with a black trash bag until Crawford stopped breathing and was deceased."

Authorities said they are still trying to establish a motive, but Crawford did file a sexual assault report prior to her death. In it, authorities said Crawford described "unwanted kissing and touching from Barron Brantley."

During the bond hearing, prosecutors accused Jones of calling Crawford's family to conceal key details about a rape accusation against Brantley that allegedly happened days before the murder.

Prosecutors argued that Jones "called family members of Ms. Crawford and told them that there was no DNA found in the rape kit." The prosecutor said what Jones told the family is "incredibly incorrect" since the results from the rape kit showed that Brantley's DNA was found.

A judge denied Jones bond, in part basing that decision on the possibility that Jones "may, in fact, have engaged in the ultimate intimidation of witnesses."

