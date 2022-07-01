Man accused of killing wife with eye drops to appear in court Friday

A gag order on those directly involved with the case is expected to be discussed, including an insurance commissioner who appeared on a national TV show.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Joshua Hunsucker, the former North Carolina paramedic accused of killing his wife by poisoning her with eye drops in 2018, is expected to appear in court Friday.

Hunsucker was arrested in December 2019 in connection with the death of his wife, Stacy Robinson Hunsucker, in September of 2018. Prosecutors said Hunsucker was inspired by a South Carolina woman who pleaded guilty to poisoning her husband in a similar fashion in 2018. Court documents allege that within days of learning about that case, Hunsucker poisoned his wife's water with deadly amounts of tetrahydrozoline.

In July of 2020, Stacy Robinson Hunsucker's cause of death was changed from a heart attack to homicide. Her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Hunsucker, claiming he killed his wife to collect a $250,000 insurance payout and be with his mistress.

Friday's hearing is expected to include the discussion of a gag order on those directly involved in the case. That includes insurance commissioner Mike Causey, who discussed the case in an interview with a national TV news program.

At the most recent hearing in December, Hunsucker's defense attorney, David Teddy, indicated he wanted Causey to appear in court in person. Gag orders are rarely ordered and are typically considered an "extraordinary step" during a trial. One of the most recent examples of a gag order in a high-profile trial was in 2016 when William McCullen was convicted of murdering his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, Jordyn Dumont.

Brandon Goldner will be in the courtroom during Friday's hearing. He will have a full report on the proceedings and look ahead to what's next in the trial. His report will air during WCNC Charlotte News at 6 p.m.

