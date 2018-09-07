CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — 29-year-old Esmeralda Garza, the Corpus Christi woman arrested in late June for after police said she sold her seven-year-old son to pay off a drug debt, was in the court Monday.

105th District Court Judge Jack Pulcher raised Garza's bond to $300,000. He also ordered that she not communicate or have contact with any of the alleged victims or their family members if she is released on bond.

Garza was arrested June 29 when the Texas Department of Public Safety executed a drug warrant at a Corpus Christi residence and found her seven-year-old son during their search. Investigators said the child had been sold for $2,500, and two more of her children were allegedly in the process of being sold.

Her son is now with Child Protective Services.

Another adult male and female were arrested on drug charges during the search. DPS troopers said additional charges are expected to be filed against them.

