Jury selection begins for man accused in death of Corpus Christi police officer

Brandon Portillo is accused of causing the accident that killed Senior Officer Alan McCollum on January 31, 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jury selection for the trial of Brandon Portillo begins Wednesday, April 13 at 9:00 a.m. at the Nueces County Courthouse.

Portillo is accused of causing the accident that killed Senior Officer Alan McCollum on January 31, 2020.

That day is a day the family, police department and the Coastal Bend community will never forget.

McCollum and his partner were responding to a call for racing along SPID. While the officers were stopped near Kostoryz, a truck smashed into the police unit, killing McCollum and injuring Officer Michael Love.

Then 27-year-old Brandon Portillo was arrested for suspicion of drunk driving. Portillo faces one charge of intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer, and two counts intoxication assault of a peace officer.

According to an arrest report, Portillo was found getting out of the black Chevy Silverado at the scene and '"did not seem concerned or aware of what had just happened."

When Portillo was arrested, the reporting officer said he smelled of alcohol, and his eyes appeared red and glossy.

The report goes on to state that a field sobriety test could not be completed because Portillo started to fall asleep.

Portillo was transported to Doctor's Regional Hospital, where he reportedly stayed asleep and was snoring loudly.

When Portillo woke up, he asked why he was handcuffed and couldn't contact his family. Officers told Portillo that he killed a police officer, and he allegedly went back to sleep.

Medical staff advised Portillo had a bleed in his spine, and he was transported to Bay Area. During the transport, Portillo opened his eyes and told the officers, "my life is over."

Police also found Portillo had been driving with a suspended license since July 31, 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic put the trial on hold, but the long-awaited trial is now set to begin. Thursday, April 14 opening arguments will begin at 9:00 a.m. 3News will keep you updated on-air and online.