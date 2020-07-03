SAN ANTONIO — Otis McKane faces capital murder charges.

He’s accused of killing San Antonio police detective Benjamin Marconi back in November 2016. Friday, jury selection began for his trial.

McKane confessed to the killing of Detective Marconi after being arrested the next day. He said he was angry with the police for not helping with his custody battle. Police say he shot Marconi twice in the head while the detective was in his police cruiser just outside of SAPD headquarters.

"He's guilty, I mean..." Detective Marconi's son Dane Marconi said.

"Whatever motive was behind the shooting it doesn't matter," Marconi's daughter Jacy Lewis stated.

"It doesn't change the fact of what he did. It doesn't change the fact that he's never going to come home, that he's never going to get to see our lives and be a part of it," Dane and Jacy explained.

In a 2016 interview with KENS 5, Detective Marconi’s children said their father didn’t deserve this.

"It doesn't fix anything now, especially on his part; because what did that fix for him? What is it going to benefit him in the future? Nothing. He's going to be forever away from his children now"

If McKane is convicted, the District Attorney’s office says it will seek the death penalty.

RELATED: DA to seek death penalty for Otis McKane

RELATED: SAPD officers head to Austin to honor Det. Marconi

RELATED: Saying goodbye to a hero: Thousands turn out to honor SAPD Det. Marconi