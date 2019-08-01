CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jury selection began Tuesday for the trial of 42-year-old Elton Holmes, the man accused of running over two high school students in Corpus Christi in March of last year.

Police said it was just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, 2018, when Holmes ran over two students from King High School, 16-year-old Rai-Ane Garza and her 15-year-old classmate. He fled the scene of the crash and was arrested a short time later.

Garza died from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

Holmes was eventually released from jail on a $100,000 bond. However, he was arrested again soon after that for violating bond conditions. If convicted, Holmes could face up to 99 years in prison.