SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — A third person has been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Ingleside, Texas, that resulted in the shooting death of one of four suspects. The body of that suspect was found dumped along County Road 2004 in Portland, Texas.

Two people were arrested in connection with that home invasion, and on Tuesday, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera reported that the last suspect implicated in the crime, a juvenile, has been taken into custody.

It was back on May 14 when the body of 27-year-old Alfredo Vasquez was found in a creek along County Road 2004. San Patricio County authorities determined that the body had been dumped there.

At the same time, Ingleside police were searching for four people involved in a home invasion.

Vasquez was believed to be one of those suspects.

Another individual, Belynda Garcia, was arrested in connection with the home invasion later that month and charged with aggravated robbery. Just weeks later another suspect, 23-year-old Vincent Beltran, was arrested as well.

Authorities at the time said another suspect, a juvenile, was implicated in the case. According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera on Monday, that teen has been arrested and is now at the San Patricio County Juvenile Center where he awaits a detention hearing. The District Attorney's Office will review the case to determine if the juvenile will be tried and face charges as an adult. He faces charges of robbery and organized crime.

Rivera said investigators believe that on the day of the home invasion in Ingleside, Vasquez attempted to kick in the door when the homeowner fired a round from a shotgun from inside, striking Vasquez unknowingly. Investigators believe the four got back in their vehicle and fled, and Vasquez died in the car. His body was then dumped off in Gum Hollow Creek.

