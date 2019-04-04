KATY, Texas — A Katy man, who reported his wife missing on March 19, has now been charged with her murder.

Jay Patrick Hammersley confessed to strangling 29-year-old Mara Vestal and dumping her body, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Hammersley is also charged with tampering with evidence.

VIDEO: Harris County D.A.'s Office holds press conference on the case

When Hammersley reported her missing, he told investigators Vestal had left two to three weeks earlier with her belongings.

Deputies interviewed Hammersley more than once during the course of the investigation, and they say he admitted to killing his wife and disposing of her body.

It's not clear if Vestal's body has been found.

Hammersley is currently being held on a $105,000 bond in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility.

