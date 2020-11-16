Suspect arrested in 'social media beef' that killed 16-year-old girl appears in court

Kenny Garrett, 24, is charged with murder, deadly conduct and two counts of aggravated assault.

HOUSTON — A man arrested in the social media conflict that left a teenage girl dead appeared Monday in court, where his bond was set at a collective $280,000 for multiple charges.

Kenny Charles Garrett, 24, is charged with murder in the death of Mareja Pratt. He is also charged with deadly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting that also left two people injured.

In court, the judge set bail at $150,000 for the murder charge, $30,000 for deadly conduct and $50,000 for each assault charge.

Editor's Note: The above video was published Oct. 26, 2020.

The judge also stipulated that if Garrett makes bail he will be subjugated to random drug testing and given a GPS monitor. His curfew will be from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and he won't be allowed to drink alcohol or have firearms.

Garrett, who was on the run for about two weeks, was taken into custody without incident on Nov. 9, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said the shooting happened during an alleged “social media beef” that resulted in a fight between cousins on Oct. 26.

According to court documents, two cousins had arranged to fight on the day of the shooting. One of the cousins brought two friends and one of the friend's boyfriend, later identified as Garrett.

During the fight, Garrett fired at least 15 gunshots, police said. He then got into a red Chrysler 200 along with three females and fled the scene.

Police responded and found Pratt, the teen victim, already dead.

The case is still under investigations, and police ask that anyone with additional information to come forward. Please contact contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

