Kingsville man arrested for murder of uncle, leads police on interstate chase

Sunday Oct. 31, Kingsville police officers responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance. There they engaged pursuit of a vehicle driven by the suspect.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early Sunday morning, Oct. 31, Kingsville Police Department officers were dispatched to an address in the 900 block of East Ave D. The caller said that Javier DeLaRosa Jr. had killed his uncle.

As the initial officer arrived in the area, he noticed a vehicle driving away from the residence. The officer believed that the person driving the vehicle could be involved in the incident so attempted to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle drove into town and made its way to I69/US 77 then turned north bound towards Bishop. Deputies from the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the pursuit.

The vehicle drove to Bishop eventually traveling back south on US 77 Business to Kingsville, and drove back to the residence where the officers made contact with the driver.

The driver was identified as 20 year old Javier DeLaRosa.

Mr. DeLaRosa provided a statement to officers/investigators. The body of 62 year old Ruben DeLaRosa was discovered at the residence.

Investigators were called to the scene where Ruben DeLaRosa was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Carmen Cortez. An autopsy was ordered as part of the investigative process.

Javier DeLaRosa was later taken to the Kleberg County Jail where he was charged with the offenses of murder, evading arrest, tampering with evidence, as well as multiple city warrants.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact Captain Vincent Murray of the Kingsville Police Department at (361) 592-4311.

