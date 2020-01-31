KINGSVILLE, Texas — After investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred in December of 2019 in Kingsville, Texas, two arrests have been made.

According to the Kingsville Police Department, the first robbery took place at a convenience store located at 1029 South Highway 77, approximately at 10:57 p.m.

The second robbery occurred on December 20 at the Sunny Mini Mart located at 429 East Santa Gertrudis Street just after 10:35 p.m.

Law enforcement says that information provided to them by a Corpus Christi Police detective and an Assistant Chief with the Falfurrias Police Department was crucial to the apprehension of the suspects.

Aaron Barrera is being held in the Kleberg County Jail on two counts of Aggravated Robbery with each charge carrying a $100,000.00 bond.

The other subject in connection with the robberies is a male juvenile, according to police.

CCPD says they are now investigating some robberies that happened throughout the City of Corpus Christi that may be linked to the same subjects.

“Chief Torres praised the efforts of the investigators of the Kingsville Police Department partnering with Corpus Christi Police Department and the Falfurrias Police Department, leading to the arrest and clearance of several crimes in multiple jurisdictions”, said officials.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: