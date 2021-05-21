Kingsville Police asking for the community's help in finding a suspect that robbed a store

It happened around 3 p.m. on Friday, May 14.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville police are asking for the community's help in finding a suspect that robbed a convenient store

Police described him as a light completed man who walked into the Kingsville Food Mart wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black boots, a black mask and blue latex gloves. He also had a beanie and camo backpack.

He demanded money from the register and left on foot.

Kingsville police are now asking anyone who may have information to call (361) 593-88-49 or call crime stoppers if you'd like to remain anonymous.

