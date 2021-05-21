Kingsville Police asking for the community's help in finding a suspect that robbed a store

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville police are asking for the community's help in finding a suspect that robbed a convenient store
Police described him as a light completed man who walked into the Kingsville Food Mart wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black boots, a black mask and blue latex gloves. He also had a beanie and camo backpack.
It happened around 3 p.m. on Friday, May 14.
He demanded money from the register and left on foot.
Kingsville police are now asking anyone who may have information to call (361) 593-88-49 or call crime stoppers if you'd like to remain anonymous.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Five Orange Grove High School students arrested on felony charges for hazing incident, police searching for sixth student involved
- Corpus Christi native publishes book to help normalize disabilities, becomes best selling author
- IRS: Texans affected by winter storm have until June 15 to file taxes
- Joe Gazin announces he will retire from KIII-TV at the end of May
- Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Coastal Bend. Here's what you need to know.