Kingsville Police Department seize nearly two and a half pounds of marijuana, other drugs, during apartment bust

Friday, KPD and other agencies conducted a search and arrest warrant at the Lulac Manor Apartments. Two arrests were made, and copious amounts of drugs were seized.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday, Nov. 19th the Kingsville Police Department’s Street Level Operations Team, the Kleberg County Attorney’s Specialized Crimes and Narcotics Task Force and the US Border Patrol searched the Lulac Manor apartments.

There, the search teams found an excessive amount of marijuana, as well as digital scales and Xanax pills. Around 2.5 pounds of marijuana, and 3.3 ounces of Xanax were seized.

Two arrests were made: Kamar Shelton, 25 years of age, and Maria Palencia Guerra, 26 years of age. Kamar also had an active warrant for his arrest.

During the arrest, Kamar admitted that he was on probation for a violent assault. Maria was on probation for drug possession.

The two have been charged with possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance. Although, charges may end up higher than normal. That's because the apartment was less than 1000 feet from a church, a school, and a playground.

Lt. Daniel Gonzalez, Supervisor of the Street Level Operations Team, stated the investigation had been on-going for several months and other arrests are very likely. The search warrant was signed by County Court at Law, Judge Jaime Carrillo.

KPD asks citizens to take an active role in providing information to the Street Level Operations team by contacting the Team Supervisor, Lt. Daniel Gonzalez at (361) 593-8842 or Crime Stoppers 361-592-4636 with any suspicious activity taking place in their neighborhood. The calls can be anonymous, please provide the activity being witnessed and the correct address of the suspicious activity.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.