KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville Police Department is asking for the public's help after a robbery at a convenience store on Friday, December 20.

The whole thing was caught on surveillance video.

Officers say they were called to the Sunny Mini-Mart #2 on the 400 block of Santa Gertrudis.

Police say around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, two suspects dressed in all black, walked into the convenience store armed with a pistol.

While one of them pointed the gun at the clerk, the other suspect grabbed several items from behind the counter.

The culprits also took cash from the register before leaving the store and taking off on foot south to a nearby alley.

KPD asks if you have any information to call 361-592-4636.

You can remain anonymous, but if your tip leads to the arrest or indictment of a suspect, you are eligible for a cash reward.

