HOUSTON — A Kingwood resident is dead after he was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect in his own home.

This happened Saturday night at approximately 9:25 p.m. in the 22880 block of Lantern Hills Drive.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a man and his girlfriend were inside their home when they heard a knock at the front door.

The sheriff said the man opened the front door and that's when the suspect forced his way inside the home and shot and killed the man.

The man died on scene.

The suspect got away in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to call HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is asking Kingwood residents to review their surveillance cameras to see if there is any footage that can help investigators solve this case.

