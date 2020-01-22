KINGSVILLE, Texas — Adam Curtis Williams and Amanda Noverr, the couple arrested in Mexico late last year for felony theft in connection with the deaths of James and Michelle Butler, remain in jail on charges of theft.

On Wednesday, new charges were brought against Williams including tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The two are accused of stealing James and Michelle Butler's truck and RV and traveling across the border with it back in late October. The Butlers' bodies were found in the sand dunes south of Bob Hall Pier on Padre Island, which prompted a murder investigation.

The bodies of James and Michelle Butler were discovered the week of Oct. 27. Authorities had responded the area between Mile Markers 263 and 264, an opening in the sand dunes commonly known as "the bowl", after a cellphone believed to belong to the missing couple pinged in the area. That's when they noticed the body of Michelle Butler. The following morning they continued their search of the area and found James' body in the same area.

Both bodies were badly decomposed and it wasn't until Friday, Nov. 1, when authorities were able to positively identify the couple.

The following Monday, Kleberg County authorities released an image of Adam Curtis Williams and Amanda Noverr that was captured as the two crossed the border into Mexico from Eagle Pass, Texas, They were driving the truck that belonged to the Butlers. The very next day Williams was identified and Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick announced that they had obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, Kirkpatrick confirmed to 3News that Williams had been arrested by authorities in Jalisco, Mexico. He was then extradited to Kleberg County where he remains in jail.

Noverr was booked into the Kleberg County Jail soon after.

